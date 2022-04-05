The bar, which is located on Queen Street, was awarded the prestigious prize at the Whisky Magazine’s World Whisky Awards 2022.

The Kaleidoscope Bar opened in 2016, becoming the Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s (SMWS) fourth venue in the UK.

It is home to an ever-changing collection of more than 500 exclusive single malts from Scotland and beyond. The bar also offers craft beers, artisanal spirits, cocktails and wines.

While members of SMWS have access to an exclusive lounge in the premises, the award-winning bar is open to all.

Commenting on the prestigious award, Sarah Prior, Venue Manager at 28 Queen Street, said: “To win ‘Global Whisky Bar of the Year’ is an outstanding achievement and to gain that highest level of recognition is amazing.

"We pride ourselves on being a warm and welcoming bar with expertise in whisky, but Kaleidoscope is a fantastic bar for anyone to visit, whatever their level of whisky knowledge. If you’re a whisky lover already, it’s a must-visit location.

“The passion our staff have for the Society is embodied in our friendly and first-class service. Being open to non-members gives us the chance to show this love for the world’s most colourful whisky club.

“From ever-changing unique single malt and one-of-a-kind single cask drams to a range of summer cocktails and delicious bar snacks, there’s something to please every guest.

“As we welcome more visitors to our beautiful city over the summer months, Kaleidoscope Bar will be the place to visit in Edinburgh for locals and tourists alike.”

