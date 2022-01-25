The best whisky bars in Edinburgh (Photo: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society/ Getty Images for Canva Pro)

Edinburgh's 14 best whisky bars and pubs, according to Google reviews

These are the best whisky bars in Edinburgh, as chosen by online reviews.

By Ginny Sanderson
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 5:22 pm

If you’re looking for a wee dram or two, you can’t go wrong with any of these places.

Scotland’s Capital is brimming with bars and pubs serving the nation’s finest export. But, whether you’re a whisky aficionado or novice, there are some places you simply must visit.

These are the best whisky bars and pubs in Edinburgh, as ranked by their ratings on Google reviews.

1. The Vaults

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society's "spiritual home" is at The Vaults in Giles Street, Leith. Members and their guests can enjoy this lavish setting, dating back to the 12th century, and its "magnificent" selection of single cask whisky and spirits.

Photo: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society

2. Usquabae

With a name inspired by a Rabbie Burns poem, Usquabae Whisky Bar and Larder is a cavernous basement tavern in Hope Street. Placing silver in Scotland's Whisky Bar of the Year Award 2019, it boasts more than 400 whiskies, as well as "outstanding staff" and a tasty menu.

Photo: Google Streetview

3. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Queen Street

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society's venue in 28 Queen Street, New Town, serves "distinguished flavours" of whisky and food in a Georgian townhouse setting. Each of its bars boast 500 exclusive single malts, and non-members can visit the Kaleidoscope bar, refurbished in 2020 - though booking is advised.

Photo: SMWS

4. Teuchters Landing

Found on the bustling Shore area of Leith, Teuchters Landing's renowned whisky selection and waterside setting make it hugely popular spot for locals. It also has an interesting background, the freehouse in Dock Place is the former waiting room of the Leith to Aberdeen Steamboat ferry.

Photo: supplied

