Wannabe witches and wizards in Edinburgh can now put their magical mixology skills to the test with a new potion-making cocktail experience.

The Cauldron, in Frederick Street, has launched the ‘Potion Making 2.0’ experience, which gives visitors the chance to don a cloak and wield a wand before mixing potions on its new drinks menu, which features cocktails like the colour-changing Transfiguration Tonic and the bubbling Blood Boiling Curse. The ticketed class, which is now open for bookings, mixes cocktail making with innovative technology, which allows you to watch magic happen before your eyes.

David Duckworth, co-founder of The Cauldron, said: “We are debuting a tactile, multi-sensory drinks experience that encourages customer exploration—yes, your magic wand is the control device for summoning drinks, stirring liquids, and illuminating cocktails, but Potion-Making is about using all of your senses. The new potions that we are debuting in Potion-Making 2.0 come in little vials and jars that encourage smell and taste as the class continues. It’s about discovery and having fun.”

The Cauldron in Edinburgh's Frederick Street has launched the Potion Making 2.0 experience

Each experience lasts one hour and 45 minutes and includes three drinks, the first of which is poured using a magic wand. Prices start at £20.99 per person and there are also non-alcoholic experiences so witches and wizards of all ages can take part.

The launch of the new experience coincides with that of the seasonal Wizards around the World cocktail menu, which compiles staff favourites from each of The Cauldron’s seven worldwide locations. The bar is also launching a new weekly programme of events which will include drag bingo, performances and student nights.

Neil Fisher, manager of The Cauldron Edinburgh, said: “We’re putting the people of Edinburgh under our spell this spring, with our fresh and innovative seasonal cocktail from our incredible Wizards Around the World menu. Come and try it for yourself, and have fun with us.”