The ‘Taproom Yard’ will officially open on Friday, May 20, just in time for summer. The new outdoor space will be located outside the Leith-based brewery on Tower Street, near The Shore.

Visitors will be able to try a variety of drinks, including Moonwake-brewed craft beer. The brewery’s newest ale, the tropical and fruity Solero Pale, will be on offer.

A local cafe and catering company, 305 Kitchen, will be serving up their cheese toasties and other goodies across the summer at the taproom.

Moonwake Beer Co. was founded in 2021, by director, Finlay Heslop and head brewer, Vincent Rosario. The pair started their careers on opposite sides of the world – Vincent in New Zealand and Finlay in the UK. They have come together to create precision-brewed beer using quality ingredients in Edinburgh.

Sarah Sinclair, Marketing and Events Manager for Moonwake Beer Co., said: "We’re pleased to announce that we’re now extending our Taproom to have outside seating, we’re looking forward to being able to welcome more people to our space, to enjoy our beer from the location it was brewed with precision.

"The reason Moonwake chose our Tower Street, Leith location was it’s proximity to The Shore. Our retail shop is always there for those who want to stock up on some cans to enjoy by the water. Now, fingers crossed for some sunshine on Leith this Summer.”