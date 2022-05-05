NQ64 on Lothian Road will launch the new drink menu, which includes the Donkey Kong inspired ‘Donkey Kolada’ and the Super Mario Bros themed ‘Bowser Breezer’, on May 6 .

The overhaul of the bar’s cocktail offerings follows a staff competition in the seven NQ64 bars across the UK.

Bartenders from Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and Birmingham competed to create concoctions that would delight customers, with only the best making the cut.

Manchester team-member Ben won the contest with the ‘Bowser Breezer’, a nod to Super Mario Bros. The cocktail contains a tropical blend of Bacardi Rum, watermelon, ginger and Vimto.

NQ64’s own specialist Drinks Trainer James rustled up the ‘Aku Aku Fruit Punch’, transporting gamers to Crash Bandicoot’s tropical Wumpa Islands by mixing Plantation Pineapple Rum with Mount Gay Eclipse, peach, banana, apple and Refresher syrups.

General Manager Joel devised the ‘Dr RoBevNik’. Taking inspiration from SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog, the cocktail is served on the rocks with Jack Daniel’s & Cherry Bourbon blend, Dr Pepper Syrup and cherry.

The new cocktails include the 'Kirby' and the 'Bowser Breezer'.

Other cocktails include the ‘Metropolis’, which serves up Beefeater Gin, Aperol, Cranberry and Glitter for a taste of the classic arcade game of the same name, and the ‘Special Cup’, a nod to Mario Kart, which contains Strawberry Liqueuer, Aperol and Sweet Vermouth with Hooch and soda.

Visitors to NQ64 Edinburgh, which opened last year, can play a range of console and arcade games while they enjoy their drinks.