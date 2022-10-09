Babatunde Abifarin, aka Tunde Abifarin, is a finalist in the Chef of the Year category.

He is the founder of Farin Road restaurant, situated on Hanover Street.

Abifarin says: “I am thrilled to be announced as a finalist for a BIH Spotlight Award, the award will go a long way to promoting African food which validates what I am about.”

Edinburgh chef Babatunde Abifarin has been named as a finalist in the BIH Spotlight Awards.

The winners will be announced at a live event in London on October 24.

Over 400 public nominations were received for businesses and individuals of exceptional talent and achievement from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds working within the UK hospitality industry.

Lorraine Copes, founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality says: “It has been moving to read about some of the stories of resilience, passion, and community in some of the nominations received.

“The judging panel has selected an amazing talent pool of chefs, restaurants, and entrepreneurs as finalists across the UK.

“I am beyond excited to celebrate all of the finalists, along with announcing the winners on 24th October.”

TV presenter and celebrity chef Andi Oliver, who is one of the judges, said: “I'm so excited about the BIH Spotlight Awards, we're showcasing a veritable tidal wave of talent from right across our nation.