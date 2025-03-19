Plans have been approved to turn an Edinburgh city centre bar and nightclub into a new artisan micro-distillery.

The Mother Black Cat Ltd lodged proposals on January 15 with the council for permission to carry out internal alterations to the existing public house and entertainment venue at 2-6 Calton Road. The proposals, accepted on March 13, also included a change of use at the lower floor from entertainment venue to Class 4 light industrial.

The new artisan micro-distillery at the former Bunker Bar will be used for the production and sale of “small batch, high quality gins or similar spirits”.

Internal upgrading/ replacement of existing bar fittings and finishes throughout will take place, including the relocation of toilet facilities at lower level.

Approving the plans’s the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals will not result in harm to listing buildings or their settings and they do not conflict with the objecting of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposals are in accordance with the Development Plan and there are no compelling material considerations for not approving them.”

The former Bunker Bar at Calton Road would be transformed under the plans. | Google Maps

Separate applications for Listed Building and Advertisement Consents have been submitted to cover new signage and minor external alterations.

In the planning documents, The Mother Black Cat Ltd said: “The proposed changes are to enable this small business enterprise to operate in Edinburgh’s expanding market for bespoke premium alcoholic products.

“The vision is to revolutionise distilling by combining sustainability, innovation, and storytelling, creating spirits that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.”

A small on-site cocktail bar to showcase “innovative recipes and engage directly with consumers”, is also included in the plans for the former Calton Road nightclub and bar. The remainder of the existing internal floor area will be used for distillery related preparation and storage.

Once open, the distillery will operate 8am-6pm, five days a week initially. Public tours and tastings will operate from 10am until 4pm. The licensed bar portion will be open daily from 4pm-11.59pm.

The applicant now has three years to implement the plans. The planning application received no notes of support or objection on the council’s online planning portal.