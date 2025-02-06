Plans have been lodged to turn a former Edinburgh city centre bar and nightclub into a new artisan micro-distillery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mother Black Cat Ltd lodged proposals on January 15 with the council for permission to carry out internal alterations to the existing public house and entertainment venue at 2-6 Calton Road. The plans also include a change of use at the lower floor from entertainment venue to Class 4 light industrial.

The new artisan micro-distillery at the former Bunker Bar would be used for the production and sale of “small batch, high quality gins or similar spirits”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internal upgrading/ replacement of existing bar fittings and finishes throughout would take place if the plans are approved by the council’s planning department, including the relocation of toilet facilities at lower level.

The former Bunker Bar at Calton Road would be transformed under the plans. | Google Maps

Separate applications for Listed Building and Advertisement Consents have been submitted to cover new signage and minor external alterations.

In the planning documents for this application, The Mother Black Cat Ltd said: “The proposed changes are to enable this small business enterprise to operate in Edinburgh’s expanding market for bespoke premium alcoholic products.

“This represents a step forward in sustainable spirits production, offering economic, environmental, and social benefits. It aims to enhance Edinburgh’s heritage as a centre for distilling and champion a new, sustainable approach to craft spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This facility will embrace a circular economy approach, transforming surplus urban ingredients into premium spirits while driving sustainability in the craft distilling industry.

“The proposed location will enable innovative production and community engagement in the heart of the city.

“The vision is to revolutionise distilling by combining sustainability, innovation, and storytelling, creating spirits that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.”

These photos in the planning documents show the property currently, inside and out. | City of Edinburgh Council

Click here to sign up 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small on-site cocktail bar to showcase “innovative recipes and engage directly with consumers”, is also included in the plans for the former Calton Road nightclub and bar. The remainder of the existing internal floor area will be used for distillery related preparation and storage.

Commenting on the proposed set-up of the new business and the benefits it could bring, the applicant added: “The distillery will offer guided tours, tastings, and workshops, fostering community involvement and education around sustainable practices.

“This initiative will create local jobs in production, sales, and hospitality. And, as a unique destination, the micro-distillery will attract visitors, enhancing Edinburgh’s reputation as a hub of innovation and culture.

“The proposals maximise the potential of the premises, enhancing the character and attractiveness of the area. It will act as a highly accessible and ideally positioned tourist attraction, with interpretative, educational installations and associated provision for souvenirs and gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Approval of this planning application will empower us to make a lasting positive impact on the local community and beyond.”

If the plans are approved, the distillery will operate 8am-6pm, five days a week initially. The fermenting process is capable of operating on a 24 hour basis, initially on a five-day operation. Public tours and tastings would operate from 10am until 4pm. The licensed bar portion would be open daily from 4pm-11.59pm.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide whether to approve the application or not, with the online planning portal currently receiving no comments from the public on the plans for 2-6 Calton Road.