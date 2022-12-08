News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh city centre bar launches spectacular winter garden

A French liqueur brand has added some sparkle to Edinburgh's festive celebrations with the launch of their spectacular terrace at a city centre venue.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 5:39pm

Rabble Taphouse and Grill, situated on Frederick Street, has seen its garden bar transformed by the incredibly talented Wild Flowers Edinburgh – and it looks a lot like Christmas!

Alongside St‑Germain signature cocktails, visitors to terrace can enjoy the unique No Love Lost cocktail, which comes with two hearts locked together where you can write a message on the padlock and attach it to the Love Lock Railing outside – reminiscent of the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris.

To add a further dash of inspiration to your sparkling festive celebrations, Rabble will be home to Le Royale Dash, a stylish drinks dispenser which takes pride of place in the winter garden.

St-Germain  elderflower liqueur has just launched their new winter garden at Rabble, Edinburgh.
With one gentle press, Le Royale Dash simultaneously serves the perfect dash of St‑Germain Elderflower Liqueur into two champagne flutes for the delicious St‑Germain Royale Cocktail.

The St‑Germain Sparkling Celebration Terrace is open at Rabble now until the end of February 2023.

