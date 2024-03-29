3 . The Haven

The Haven cafe in Newhaven is a quirky spot serving up quality coffee, food and signature home baked goods. One reviewer described it as a 'home from home': It's a home from home. It's friendly and busy and full of interesting things. It's mismatched crockery and something different to enjoy, every time. It's, for me, an oat flat white; the fluffiest pancakes with banana or blueberry or biscoff or all three; it's a slice of haven, their signature traybake, to takeaway and enjoy later.' Photo: The Haven Cafe