Edinburgh is a great city for coffee lovers. From big chain favourites to quirky artisan coffeehouses, wander down pretty much any street and you’ll be sure to come across a great spot to grab an espresso on the go or sit in an enjoy a cosy, warming latte.
We asked our readers what the best places are in the Capital for a coffee. Here’s a selection of the favourites.
1. Cafe Truva
If you are looking for a strong coffee and baklava then Cafe Truva at the Shore is worth a visit. One reviewer said 'Fantastic little Turkish cafe with a great mix of Turkish favourites plus your Scots favs like breakfast rolls. But it’s the vibe and and coffee that keeps me coming back. Small, local cafe done perfectly well. This is the place to come for that calming early morning coffee. Recommended if you’re in Leith' Photo: Jolene Campbell
2. Southpour
Southpour in a cosy corner of Newington is a pub serving fresh food and coffee, as well as craft beers and boutique spirits. One reviewer who visited in January said 'The food was fantastic. Leonei was a brilliant server to our table and made the best coffees ever . She was so helpful and kind.' Photo: Scotsman (supplied)
3. The Haven
The Haven cafe in Newhaven is a quirky spot serving up quality coffee, food and signature home baked goods. One reviewer described it as a 'home from home': It's a home from home. It's friendly and busy and full of interesting things. It's mismatched crockery and something different to enjoy, every time. It's, for me, an oat flat white; the fluffiest pancakes with banana or blueberry or biscoff or all three; it's a slice of haven, their signature traybake, to takeaway and enjoy later.' Photo: The Haven Cafe
4. Tanifiki
Tanifiki in Portobello was voted for as one of the best spots for coffee. One reviewer said 'Lovely place, always a nice coffee, they allow dogs in too which is great. Not as busy as the prom so good place to chill.' Photo: Tanifiki