Staff at the Tony Macaroni restaurant in Edinburgh have been left without four weeks' worth of wages after it closed for good.

One former staff member at the Barnton restaurant has told the Evening News that he and all the other nine staff members were left fighting to get the money after the restaurant suddenly closed on Sunday, March 24.

One of the branch's delivery drivers, Heriot Watt University student Farhan Fazal, 22, said he had to move out of his rented accommodation at Davidson's Mains and move in with his brother. He said he could no longer afford to have his own place and has been struggling to get by with no income while completing his masters degree in business.

Staff at Tony Macaroni were left chasing unpaid wages when the restaurant chain closed their Barnton branch recently, with delivery driver Farhan Fazal (inset) among those affected.

He said: "The shop shut last Sunday, one week after I was suddenly called and told it was to close and I would no longer be required. It was devastating. I don't know how I will get by.

"We were paid weekly, every Monday, but we've had no pay for four weeks. I'm a student so I have to pay my bills, groceries and everything else. But now I have no income and I could really do with the wages they are due me.

"I started working there in December just to help with my studies. Now I'm out of work, I'm staying at my brother's house as I could no longer afford to pay my rent and bills as I have no job and I'm still due four weeks wages."

Farhan and his former colleagues are struggling to get answers from Tony Macaroni about the wages they say the are due. A spokesman from the restaurant said payments had been made on Thursday afternoon (March 28) but, at the time of publication, Farhan said the money still hadn't reached his bank account.

He said: "We don't know what to do. We have contacted the company's head office but nobody is getting back to us.

"Everybody is in the same situation. Bar tenders, waiters, drivers, managers, everybody that worked there. We created a What's App group when we were told the branch was to close. As we need to stay together to fight for the money they are due us."

A spokesperson from Tony Macaroni said: "We unreservedly apologise for the current position and we can confirm Farhan’s wages have been brought up to date. The vast majority of our team were offered alternative employment in Edinburgh, but unfortunately we did not have a position for delivery drivers.

"We hope he finds suitable employment as there is strong demand for delivery drivers from companies such as Deliveroo and Just Eat.

"Our payroll function is fully outsourced and we have instructed that any other affected staff is to be brought up to date as soon as possible."

Farhan told the Evening News that he has now received three weeks wages with the promise of the fourth week in a fortnight's time.