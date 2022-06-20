Edinburgh Dachshund Cafe: 'Pup up' cafe dedicated to adorable sausage dogs set to return to the Capital for a third time

Whether you’re a Sausage Dog owner keen to meet fellow enthusiasts, or if you’d just like to spend a couple of hours in the company of numerous adorable Dachshunds, this is the event for you.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:36 pm

This year’s Dachshund Pup Up Cafe will take place on Sunday, July 17, from 10am-5pm at The Old Dr Bells Baths – a former swimming pool on Leith’s Great Junction Street that has been lovingly restored and transformed into an events space.

Following a Covid-enforced break in 2020, it will be the third year that the dog-friendly cafe will be popping up in the Capital, with the previous two proving to be sold-out successes, attracting hundreds of pups.

Organisers promise “new toys, goodies to buy and tons of new photo ops with tons of new props”, along with the chance to socialise your Dachshund and meet other dog owners.

Each timed session will give visitors the chance to mingle with up to 50 Sausage Dogs who will be enjoying unlimited treats, puppuccinos and ball pits, while hoping to win the prize for the best dressed pup.

Professional photographers will be on hand to take pictures and videos of the pooches.

There will also be a cafe for humans to enjoy, along with an outside seating area should the sun shine.

Tickets are available here, priced at £9.50 for those bringing a Dachshund (dogs also need a ticket but they are free), £12.50 for a single human, while children under the age of 12 get in for free.

Sausage Dogs, and their owners, from all over Edinburgh will be racing to take part in the Dachshund Cafe.

Space is on a first come first served basis so it is recommended to book in advance.

