A popular restaurant chain in Glasgow will open a new venue in Edinburgh.

Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, which serves up authentic Indian food, will open its doors on Lothian Road this summer. The restaurant chain is popular with locals in nearby Glasgow, where it has two locations. Diners at the new eatery can expect classic Indian and Persian cuisine, like delicious curries, kebabs, samosas, and pakora. Chaakoo also has an extensive drinks list, which includes inventive cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic options like iced tea, lassis, milkshakes and mocktails.

Operations Manager, Iain Gallie told Glasgow World: “We are excited to bring the Chaakoo experience to Edinburgh. Authenticity is always at the heart of what we do. From the buzz of our cafes to the flavour of our dishes, they’re as close as possible to the original Bombay Cafés that Chaakoo is inspired by. We’re excited to be bringing another restaurant to the scene on Lothian Road. Our sister venue, Topolabamba, was one of the first to kick start the buzzing foodie scene here. The area has become a hotspot of brilliant bars and restaurants, and Chaakoo will bring another great choice to the table.”

Chaakoo Bombay Cafe will open a restaurant on Edinburgh's Lothian Road, after seeing success at its two Glasgow venues.

Head Chef Rohit Benjwal, added: “We take pride in the fact everything is freshly made, and it’s as close to authentic as you’ll get. It’s a unique experience. Every curry is freshly made in batches from scratch - it’s as close to authentic as you’re going to get. Our chef Mani has worked all over the world and he draws flavour inspiration from his travels that customers experience in our dishes.”

Local foodies shared their excitement at the news on social media, with one writing: “Our favourite restaurant now in our home city…. Ya beauty!!!". One resident said the restaurant would make “a great addition to Edinburgh”, while another wrote: “Can’t wait to visit”.

