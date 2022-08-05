Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Belhaven launch 'walking tour' of the Capital's most historic pubs to celebrate the Festival

Edinburgh’s most historic pubs will be featured in a new walking tour, which has been launched just in time for the Festival.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:21 am

To celebrate this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, leading pub company and brewer Belhaven and Instagram’s @exploringedinburgh have teamed up to create a walking tour of the city.

The carefully crafted walking tour includes some of Belhaven finest pubs, in some of Edinburgh's most historic sites, with stops situated close to popular Fringe venues.

Read More

Read More
These are 10 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh, including the Sheep Heid Inn and T...

Most Popular

The tour starts at Calton Hill and takes festival goers on a tour of the Scottish capital, stopping off at some of the city’s most noteworthy drinking holes, including the most haunted pub in the city, one of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs and a dwelling spot which was first built to serve the city's thirsty thespians.

There are 11 stops on the tour. These include The White Hart Inn and Beehive Inn, which are two of the oldest pubs in the Capital.

Drinkers will also stop off at Doctors – a popular drinking hole for tourists and locals alike – and The Festival on Morrison Street.

To find out what other pubs will be included on the tour, you can download a map by visiting https://www.belhavenpubs.co.uk/discover/edinburgh-fringe-walking-tour/.

The supposedly haunted The White Hart Inn will be included on the tour. The Inn has welcomed the likes of Robert Burns, Burke and Hare and King David I.
DoctorsInstagram