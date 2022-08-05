To celebrate this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, leading pub company and brewer Belhaven and Instagram’s @exploringedinburgh have teamed up to create a walking tour of the city.
The carefully crafted walking tour includes some of Belhaven finest pubs, in some of Edinburgh's most historic sites, with stops situated close to popular Fringe venues.
The tour starts at Calton Hill and takes festival goers on a tour of the Scottish capital, stopping off at some of the city’s most noteworthy drinking holes, including the most haunted pub in the city, one of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs and a dwelling spot which was first built to serve the city's thirsty thespians.
There are 11 stops on the tour. These include The White Hart Inn and Beehive Inn, which are two of the oldest pubs in the Capital.
Drinkers will also stop off at Doctors – a popular drinking hole for tourists and locals alike – and The Festival on Morrison Street.
To find out what other pubs will be included on the tour, you can download a map by visiting https://www.belhavenpubs.co.uk/discover/edinburgh-fringe-walking-tour/.