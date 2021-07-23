The delicious food pop ups to try at Edinburgh Food festival

Edinburgh Food Festival: 11 delicious pop-ups to try at George Square Gardens foodie festival

Here are some delicious food pop-ups to look out for at Edinburgh Food Festival.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 6:01 pm

Foodies, rejoice: Edinburgh Food Festival is here. It’s free and running from July 23 until August 1 in George Square Gardens – so get down there and enjoy some mouthwatering food and drink, while supporting small businesses.

Here are our picks for some of the best and most exciting pop-ups that will be at the festival.

Mana Poké will create edible art with their healthy, protein-packed Hawaiian Poké Bowls

Photo: Mana Poké

2. Alandas

North Berwick's Alanda's will be bringing their award-winning gelato and unique fish 'n' chip experience to Edinburgh Food Festival.

Photo: Chris Watt Photography

3. Poco Prosecco

Little Italian prosecco van Poco Prossecco will be offering some refreshing bubbly to help wash all the food down.

Photo: Edinburgh Food Festival

4. Prime Street Food

Prime Street Food will be serving fresh, locally sourced ingredients in restaurant-quality dishes

Photo: Prime Street Food

