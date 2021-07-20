Edinburgh Food Festival 2021: free 10 day event returns to George Square Gardens

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Edinburgh Food Festival was postponed in 2020, but will return for 2021.

Running from Friday, July 23 until Sunday, August 1, the 10-day food festival will feature some of Scotland’s best food and drink vendors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Square Gardens will host Edinburgh’s Food Festival next week.

For visitors who enjoy a little heat, the self-proclaimed purveyors of fire, spice, and butter, The Fat Flamingo, will be serving up their loaded nachos Free the Chilli, will be putting the Scot into Scotch Bonnet and Moskito Spanish Bites will bring their twisted Spanish tapas to the Gardens, with their signature Patatas Bravas and Spaniard Fries.

Catering veterans, Prime Street Food, will be in attendance, serving fresh, locally sourced ingredients in restaurant-quality dishes and Edinburgh's only bolthole Mana Poké will create edible art with their healthy, protein-packed Hawaiian Poké Bowls.

In addition to dozens of food and drink vendors, the festival will also have a curated selection of market stalls so that visitors can take their favourite tastes of Scotland to enjoy at home.

General Manager at Assembly Festival Dani Rae said: "We're delighted to be back in George Square Gardens preparing for our summer of festivals once more.

In addition to dozens of food and drink vendors, the festival will also have a curated selection of market stalls.

“The hospitality and cultural industries are closely intertwined, and the Edinburgh Food Festival has served as the perfect entrée to our Gardens experience since 2015.

“It has been a real pleasure to welcome back so many of our food and drink partners this year - and we cannot wait to see guests enjoying themselves at live events again.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.