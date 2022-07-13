Edinburgh food market The Pitt moving to new site in Granton

The Pitt – a street food market in Edinburgh - is moving to a new site in Granton.

The business is closing its Pitt Street location at the end of August, but will be opening up a new space on the shores of the Firth of Forth.

While the Pitt Street market could only hold 7 stalls, the Granton site will be three times the size, so will have room for 21 stalls. There will also be a dedicated events space with a capacity of 750.

‘The Pitt’ announced the move on Facebook, writing: “Cat’s out the bag! You’ve been waiting, asking, guessing (often accurately) and we’re delighted to announce we’re bound for Granton!

"We’re is open weekly as usual and will have closing parties right up until the 28th of August. You’re not rid of us yet.”

The Pitt are holding an informational evening about the new space on Wednesday July 20 at the Pitt Street market.

The Pitt on Edinburgh's Pitt Street is moving to Granton.
