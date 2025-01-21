Edinburgh free pint and cocktail giveaway for students this weekend at BrewDog pubs in the city

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:58 BST
Thirsty Edinburgh students have the chance to grab a free pint this weekend, with BrewDog offering free drinks to customers with student ID.

Any student who flashes their Beans iD via the Student Beans app on Sunday, January 26, will receive a free draught pint of Cold Beer, Lost AF or Punk AF at participating BrewDog bars across the UK.

Participating BrewDog bars include the Cowgate, Lothian Road and Waverley branches in Edinburgh. Only one voucher can be redeemed per customer, available with proof of a valid student ID. The offer isn’t available at the Edinburgh Airport BrewDog pub.

BrewDog is offering a free pint to students this Sunday at its Edinburgh pubs at the Cowgate, Waverley and Lothian Road.BrewDog is offering a free pint to students this Sunday at its Edinburgh pubs at the Cowgate, Waverley and Lothian Road.


For those waiting untill Dry January finishes to enjoy a refreshing alcoholic drink, verified students can also claim 50 per cent off BrewDog beers and Wonderland Cocktails in-store at any time. They can also redeem 10 per cent student discount online with a unique code through Student Beans.

The Student Beans app rounds up all the savings and app-exclusive offers available for verified students, from freebies to money and percentages off the total spend. The app also offers opportunities to win big with its weekly Winsday competition, as well as sending bespoke instant deal alerts from students’ favourite brands.

