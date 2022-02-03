Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The free meals are available for up to two children per dining adult between February 14 and February 18. The offer is not available on weekends.

Those taking part include McLarens on the Corner in Morningside, Cold Town House and The Black Bull in the Grassmarket, The Fountain in Fountainbridge and Badger & Co in Castle Street.

Five Edinburgh restaurants are offering free meals for children over the half term

Each restaurant are offering a healthy but tasty selection of free meals for children aged up to 10.

Dishes on offer include breaded haddock goujons, Scottish beef burgers and sausages and mash, all of which will use locally sourced produce from suppliers such as East Lothian’s John Gilmour Butchers, Crombies of Edinburgh and seafood company John Vallance.

Children will also be entertained with free activity packs which contain colouring in supplies, puzzles and games.

Hannah McConnachie, business development manager for Edinburgh’s Signature Group which owns the five restaurants, said: “We’re really excited to be launching a new free kids’ menu at our selected family-friendly venues across Edinburgh this February half term holidays.

“Not only do we want to encourage people back into Edinburgh to support their independent, family-friendly restaurants and bars, but we want to offer youngsters a tasty menu designed especially with them in mind.

“Our team of development chefs have cooked up fresh and tasty new selection of free kids’ hot meals showcasing some of the best locally sourced produce from around Scotland, which we’re all really proud and are confident all our younger diners will love.”

