Strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate chip… whatever flavour you fancy, and however many scoops you can get down you, Scotland’s capital city and the surrounding area has plenty of incredible spots to get your ice cream fix.
1. The best spots for ice cream
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 amazing places in Edinburgh and the Lothians to buy delicious ice cream. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Bun & Scoop
Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Every scoop of gelato here is a blissful experience. Photo: Third Party
3. S Luca
Where: 16 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4DB. S Luca of Musseburgh is a family run business which has been making ice cream since 1908. Luca’s Morningside Road branch is open late every day, serving a delicious range of tasty meals, confectionery, quality coffee and, of course, world-renowned S Luca Dairy ice cream! Photo: Third Party
4. Considerit
Where: 3, 5A Sciennes, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1NH. Their delicious doughnuts, chocolate and ice cream are free from animal products, and are hand crafted on a daily basis. Photo: Third Party
