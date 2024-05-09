Edinburgh ice cream: 10 amazing ice cream shops in Edinburgh and the Lothians, including Mary’s Milk Bar

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th May 2024, 14:36 BST
We’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to grab a delicious ice cream in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate chip… whatever flavour you fancy, and however many scoops you can get down you, Scotland’s capital city and the surrounding area has plenty of incredible spots to get your ice cream fix.

Scroll through our picture gallery and discover 10 places in Edinburgh and the Lothians where the ice cream truly is top-notch.

1. The best spots for ice cream

Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Every scoop of gelato here is a blissful experience.

2. Bun & Scoop

Where: 21 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP. Every scoop of gelato here is a blissful experience.

Where: 16 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4DB. S Luca of Musseburgh is a family run business which has been making ice cream since 1908. Luca's Morningside Road branch is open late every day, serving a delicious range of tasty meals, confectionery, quality coffee and, of course, world-renowned S Luca Dairy ice cream!

3. S Luca

Where: 16 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4DB. S Luca of Musseburgh is a family run business which has been making ice cream since 1908. Luca's Morningside Road branch is open late every day, serving a delicious range of tasty meals, confectionery, quality coffee and, of course, world-renowned S Luca Dairy ice cream!

Where: 3, 5A Sciennes, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1NH. Their delicious doughnuts, chocolate and ice cream are free from animal products, and are hand crafted on a daily basis.

4. Considerit

Where: 3, 5A Sciennes, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1NH. Their delicious doughnuts, chocolate and ice cream are free from animal products, and are hand crafted on a daily basis.

