An Edinburgh restaurant who took one of the top honours at the Asian Curry Awards has announced the opening date of their latest branch in the Capital.

Having picked up a coveted ‘Takeaway of the Year’ award in November, Chennai's Marina, who already have branches at both Dalry Road and Jocks Lodge, are soon to open a third city venue, on Clerk Street, in Newington.

Earlier this month, the restaurant which specialises in Indian and Sri Lankan delicacies announced its new branch was coming soon – and now the owners have posted an update, sharing the exact date the venue will open.

Chennai's Marina, who already have branches at both Dalry Road and Jocks Lodge in Edinburgh, are set to open their third venue on Clerk Street. Photos: Chennai's Marina

Posting on Facebook, Chennai's Marina wrote: ‘Most awaited days come to end. We are opening our new branch on Monday 31st August’.

Chennai's Marina is no stranger to awards, having also been named Outstanding Indian Takeaway of the Year at the Scottish Curry Awards 2023 in May.

Following that accolade, company director Sannah Aron said: “It was quite exciting to win as we are on a roll now, after we were named regional winner last year and now national winner. It feels great. We didn’t expect it.

"When I started this business two years ago the main thing I wanted to do was provide food that is as authentic as possible, it’s proper south Indian food. Which I felt was really hard to get in Edinburgh. There was a lack of choice here. Our foods are very rich. Every state in India has different tastes. So I use spices and ingredients from south India and Sri Lanka – where some of my family are from – to make it more authentic. So that comes across in our food and I think it sets us apart from other takeaways.

"I came to Edinburgh as a student and now I’m doing my profession and providing authentic south Indian and Sri Lankan food for the people of Edinburgh to enjoy, it’s great. And to win this award is great motivation and shows that our customers like what we do.”