Independent Edinburgh traders, Royal Mile Whiskies and Michelin starred restaurant Timberyard have joined forces with pioneering west coast distillery Nc’nean to produce a their first ex-Madeira single cask whisky.

Titled, Aon 17-160, the limited edition whisky is described as an incredibly bright and fruity organic single malt and the team behind the venture have only produced a tiny run of 261 bottles. 213 will be available for purchase through leading whisky merchant Royal Mile Whiskies and the remaining bottles of the rare single cask will be available to try at the popular Timberyard restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh.

The collaboration with Nc’nean started in 2017 when the ex-Bourbon cask was filled during the distillery’s maiden year before being transferred into an ex-Madeira cask earlier in 2023. The team say that the Madeira finish brings delicious flavours of candied fruit and roasted nuts.

Aon 17-160 will launch on December 6

Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Nc’nean, said: “It’s an honour to release a whisky in partnership with these two greats of the Edinburgh food and drink world. Having always admired their approach to hospitality, I first walked into Timberyard perhaps five years ago, with our new make spirit for them to taste, and they have been a fantastic supporter of our whisky ever since. It has been wonderful to watch their success and, in particular, celebrate their Michelin Star award this year. Royal Mile is recognised as one of the great independent whisky merchants of the UK and their support on our journey to date, and in bringing this special whisky to market, has been invaluable.”

Arthur Motley, managing director at Royal Mile Whiskies said: "We are very excited to be involved in this amazing collaboration that brings together one of Scotland’s best restaurants and most pioneering West Coast distilleries. Like us, Timberyard and Nc’nean are obviously passionate and proud about what they do, sharing a huge focus on both quality and flavour. Both our team and customers have been huge fans of Nc’nean’s innovative and sustainable approach to whisky-making and so it’s a real privilege to offer this single cask exclusively at Royal Mile Whiskies."

Joeseph Rutherford from the Timberyard added: “It has long been our dream to find a spirit to put our name to in collaboration with Royal Mile. When Arthur floated the idea of a single cask Nc'nean bottling, we jumped at the opportunity. We have huge admiration for the game-changing approach that Nc'nean has had for true organic single malt whisky production since their inception. The ethos of all three businesses couldn't be aligned more clearly.”

