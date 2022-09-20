Edinburgh Oktoberfest 2022: When is Oktoberfest? How to get tickets, where it is and what to expect

The much-loved event festival will see a giant tent pitched up in West Princes Street Gardens, ready to welcome up to 1,200 people.

There will be authentic German food, live music – and of course plenty of beer.

The celebration dates back to the Munich wedding of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen on October 12, 1810.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back in Edinburgh for 2022.

More than 200 years later, Oktoberfest is still a huge event that now sees some six million people take part annually.

Edinburgh has hosted an Oktoberfest party since 2013, and this year’s event promises to be

Oktoberfest organiser, Carsten Raun, said: "It will be the same fun event. After Covid we want to get the focus back on being together with friends, having a good time, and getting out.

"This event will be the best combination of British and German interest in beer – you can experience everything that makes a real Oktoberfest. We will bring you the feeling of being in an authentic Oktoberfest Tent in the middle of Edinburgh

“Blue and white colours characterise the tent and our waitresses and waiters are dressed in Dirndl and Lederhosen. The tent is filled with long tables.

“We serve delicious giant beer specially made for Oktoberfest, and it is certain that you will not sit for long before you want to sing along and maybe stand on the benches.”

What kind of beer is served at Oktoberfest?

Specially-brewed Oktoberfest beer in Bavaria, Germany, 5% ABV. It is brewed by Bavaria Festbeer Brewery and transported in a gigantic tank.

Are there other types of drinks besides beer?

Yes! There is cider, wine and soft drinks.

What are the songs to learn before going to Oktoberfest?

Anton aus TyrolCowboy und Indianer (Kom hol das Lasso raus)FliegerliedEin Prosit der GemuetlichkeitZikke Zakke, Zikke Zakke hey hey hey

What kind of food is served at Oktoberfest?

Traditional Oktoberfest delicacies such as Brezel (twisted-knot bread), Bratwurst (German specialty sausage), Schnitzel (deep-fried breaded pork cutlet), Hendl (chicken), Schweinebraten (German style roast pork).

Is vegetarian food available?

Yes, it is. Just ask the Oktoberfest hostesses for more information.

Where is the event held?

West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.

What are the opening hours?

Thursday and Friday 16-23 October, Saturday afternoon 11:00-16:30 and Saturday Evening 17:30-23:00, Sunday on 12:30-19:30

What happens at the event?

German music, dancing on the benches, singing along with thousands of revelers and of course wonderful beer.

What is the age limit for Oktoberfest?

18 and above. Except for Sunday, children are welcome to enjoy Sunday lunch and Oktoberfest family experiences.

Are children not welcome?

Children are welcome only on Sunday for Sunday lunch. This if for protection of children.

Are there any special deals?

Look out for Groupon or Wowcher for another kind of deal or the student ticket for Thursday and Sunday.

Normal prices:Bratwurst in bread £61/2 pint Festbier £3.5Underberg (German digestiv) £4

What tickets are available?

General Admission £5-15Includes admission to the event. Seating is unreserved in tent and will be on a first come first served basis.

Student Ticket (only Thursday and Sunday) £7.50Includes admission to the event and 1 Mass of Bavarian Festbeer (1.5 Pint) – (Valid Student card required at the entrance).

Bavarian Package £21.00-£29Includes admission and a guaranteed seat in the middle part of the tent. Moreover, 1 Mass (1.5 Pint) of Bavarian FestBeer, a German sweets by Bahlsen and a Bratwurst in bread.

Oktoberfest Package £45-55Includes a guaranteed reserved seat and admission with 2 x Mass (1.5 pint) of FestBeer and a German Bratwurst with potato salad. In addition, there will be a Underberg (German schnaps) and a welcome Brezel snack.

VIP Package £55-65Includes a reserved seat in the vip area (with full table service).(Drinks) 1 glass of German sparkling wine, 2 x 1 Mass (1.5 pint) Bavarian FestBeer, 1 Underberg shot.(Food) Welcome Bavarian snack plate, German luxury veal Schnitzel with Bavarian potato salad.

Tables – just book the number of people you want and be automatically seated together at a long table.