If you’re craving Japanese food, here are the 10 best sushi restaurants in Edinburgh.
1. Chizuru Tei
Chizuru Tei is a Japanese fusion restaurant and takeaway in Morrison Street. You can order sushi platters, noodle dishes, Japanese curry and more. It's also BYOB, which the best places often are.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. Kanpai Sushi
8-10 Grindlay Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AS
Photo: Third Party
3. Hibiki
Located on North Castle Street, Hibiki is a bistro and restaurant inspired by the Japanese ‘Izakaya’ culture where people meet for drinks, snacks and meals after work to de-stress and relax. Sushi rolls, sashimi and nigiri are featured on Hibiki's menu, as well as ramen, curries and noodle dishes. One reviewer described the restaurant as a "hidden gem", while another said it is "a little bit hidden away as located in a basement unit on a side road, but well worth the visit".
Photo: Hibiki
4. Harajuku Kitchen
This Japanese bistro on Gillespie Place serves up delicious sushi, as well as other authentic staples, like noodle soup, donburi and gyoza. One TripAdvisor reviewer said the dishes were "beautifully presented, incredibly tasty and full of flavour".
Photo: Google Maps