3 . Hibiki

Located on North Castle Street, Hibiki is a bistro and restaurant inspired by the Japanese ‘Izakaya’ culture where people meet for drinks, snacks and meals after work to de-stress and relax. Sushi rolls, sashimi and nigiri are featured on Hibiki's menu, as well as ramen, curries and noodle dishes. One reviewer described the restaurant as a "hidden gem", while another said it is "a little bit hidden away as located in a basement unit on a side road, but well worth the visit".

Photo: Hibiki