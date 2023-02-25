News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh places to eat: The 10 best sushi restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Trip Advisor

If you’re craving Japanese food, here are the 10 best sushi restaurants in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago

While Edinburgh may not be known for its Asian cuisine, there are actually many Japanese restaurants dotted about the Capital. Whether you’re a meat-eater or a vegan, there will be a sushi roll for you at one of these spots. So, if you’re a sushi lover, here are the 10 best sushi restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Chizuru Tei

Chizuru Tei is a Japanese fusion restaurant and takeaway in Morrison Street. You can order sushi platters, noodle dishes, Japanese curry and more. It's also BYOB, which the best places often are.

2. Kanpai Sushi

8-10 Grindlay Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AS

3. Hibiki

Located on North Castle Street, Hibiki is a bistro and restaurant inspired by the Japanese ‘Izakaya’ culture where people meet for drinks, snacks and meals after work to de-stress and relax. Sushi rolls, sashimi and nigiri are featured on Hibiki's menu, as well as ramen, curries and noodle dishes. One reviewer described the restaurant as a "hidden gem", while another said it is "a little bit hidden away as located in a basement unit on a side road, but well worth the visit".

4. Harajuku Kitchen

This Japanese bistro on Gillespie Place serves up delicious sushi, as well as other authentic staples, like noodle soup, donburi and gyoza. One TripAdvisor reviewer said the dishes were "beautifully presented, incredibly tasty and full of flavour".

