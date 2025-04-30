Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been re-submitted to erect 14 food container units in the car park of an Edinburgh shopping centre.

U&S Investment Ltd withdrew its original plans on April 24 to erect the 20ft ‘F&B’ containers at the car park to the rear of Westside Centre, formerly Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes. The same day, it re-submitted the plans, this time omitting a proposal to erect a totem pole sign at the car park entrance highlighting the new units.

The revised plans would still see six food container units placed immediately at the rear of the shopping centre, with a further eight at the south side of the car park. The new units would be rented out to food takeaway businesses to sell various food to shoppers and locals.

The new food container units would be erected at this car park at rear of the Westside Centre shopping centre in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Each unit would have 15m2 floor area, with the 14 units proposed totalling 210m2 floor area. The plans also include installing new bollards at either end of the car park in front of the proposed new food container units. As well as associated landscape and ground works.

The original plans received one comment on the council’s online planning portal, from one local resident concerned about the ability of the units to be connected to services, “especially water/sewage”, adequately.

The new proposals will be decided on by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department, with no comments yet received on the planning portal.