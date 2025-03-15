Residents living in Wester Hailes have hit back at claims that the area is one of the 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods to ‘avoid living in ‘.

The list, compiled by the Sharp Scot website , includes 10 areas of the city which it said people should ‘avoid living in’, with issues such as petty crime , transport and overcrowding having been highlighted as problems.

The Sharp Scot website said of the area in the west of the city: “Wester Hailes is one of Edinburgh’s less desirable areas because of the high levels of crime, drug, and alcohol problems.”

However, locals living there were quick to defend Wester Hailes, citing the friendly people that live there, transport links and the range of shops and other local amenities on their doorstep.

Alina Selinuk said: “It’s very good for transport and it has good shops. It’s a good place to live. I have two post offices, a pharmacy, a medical practice and two libraries next to my house. I’m very happy here. I don’t need to travel much, I’ve got pretty much everything I need right here.”

We spoke to local residents outside the Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. | National World

Chelsea Wilson said: “They seem to recently be trying to make a difference in Wester Hailes, as to how it looks. I can see the difference from when I moved here a couple of years ago. It’s getting better.

“It’s quite convenient with local schools and shops round the corner. I wouldn’t say this is one of the worst areas in Edinburgh, there are a lot worse areas than Wester Hailes.”

Proud 'Wester Hailian' Jane Brunton has lived in the area since 1969. | National World

Jane Brunton, who has lived in the area for more than half a century, said: “It’s not as people make it out to be here. All housing schemes have issues. I like living here and have been here since 1969.”

And Lorna McCoy added: “It’s a lovely place, but nothing gets sorted. The place is getting a bit run down. I have lived here for about 50 years but it has deteriorated in the last 10 years. The people are good though.”

Nomahlubi Nkosi, who only moved to Wester Hailes four months ago, is also happy living in the area. She said: “I haven’t seen any issues or incidents. It’s just a quiet area where I live. The neighbours are nice and friendly, there are no issues at all.”

Nomahlubi Nkosi moved to Wester Hailes four months ago and enjoys living there. | National World

A former Leither, who only gave her name as ‘Laura’, said: “I like living in Wester Hailes. I have been here for about two years. Previously I lived in Leith.

“I have got a young son and there is lots of good things for kids to do here. I have good neighbours and it’s very quiet, I have never had any problems living here.

“The amenities are average. Because it’s such a big spread out place it can be quite far to get to bigger shops. There are good smaller shops here in the Plaza, but no big supermarkets like Tesco or Asda.

“A small element wreck it for genuine families that live here, but that’s the case in any area in any city.”

Another man, said his name was ‘Fats’, added: “I’m happy here. The people are good. The shops aren’t great, apart from the pub. I have lived here for 30 years and I wouldn’t move now, I’m happy living here.”