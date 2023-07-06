Feel like spending a day at the pub but have to take care of your dog? Have no fear!
There are countless amazing bars and pubs in Edinburgh – and many of them welcome dogs as well as humans. If you're a dog owner, you don’t have to stay in with your pet at home, as many of the Capital’s finest drinking holes are happy for you to enjoy a drink alongside your furry friend.
1. Nobles
Nobles, a Victorian-style cafe-bar in Leith, allows customers to bring in dogs during the day. One visitor described the venue as "a really nice place in Leith to grab something to eat or just to have a few drinks". They continued: "As lot of places in Leith, the place is dog friendly so you can bring your furry friends too". Photo: Jon Savage photography
2. The Holyrood 9A
The Holyrood 9A in Edinburgh's Old Town is a cosy dog-friendly bar, which serves gourmet burgers and craft ales. One visitor described the pub as a "great place for a recharge with your dog". Photo: Google
3. Dirty Dick's Pub
Furry friends are allowed in this quirky, rustic pub on Edinburgh's Rose Street. One visitor who reviewed Dirty Dick's Pub described it as a "lovely wee spot", and said: Food was good. Staff were lovely. Brought the dog along too and he was treated very well". Photo: Google Maps
4. The Auld Hoose
Dogs are welcome at the Auld Hoose on St Leonard's Street - an Edinburgh drinking hole which serves up pub grub and beer. One reviewer said the dog-friendly pub had "a great atmosphere", and added: "There's nothing to dislike about this place". Photo: Greg Macvean