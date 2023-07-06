News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 10 best dog friendly pubs in Edinburgh, from The Auld Hoose to The Wally Dug

Enjoy a tipple with your furry friend by your side
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 10th Mar 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST

Feel like spending a day at the pub but have to take care of your dog? Have no fear!

There are countless amazing bars and pubs in Edinburgh – and many of them welcome dogs as well as humans. If you're a dog owner, you don’t have to stay in with your pet at home, as many of the Capital’s finest drinking holes are happy for you to enjoy a drink alongside your furry friend.

Here are the 10 best dog-friendly pubs in Edinburgh, according to Google Reviews.

Nobles, a Victorian-style cafe-bar in Leith, allows customers to bring in dogs during the day. One visitor described the venue as "a really nice place in Leith to grab something to eat or just to have a few drinks". They continued: "As lot of places in Leith, the place is dog friendly so you can bring your furry friends too".

1. Nobles

1. Nobles

The Holyrood 9A in Edinburgh's Old Town is a cosy dog-friendly bar, which serves gourmet burgers and craft ales. One visitor described the pub as a "great place for a recharge with your dog".

2. The Holyrood 9A

2. The Holyrood 9A

Furry friends are allowed in this quirky, rustic pub on Edinburgh's Rose Street. One visitor who reviewed Dirty Dick's Pub described it as a "lovely wee spot", and said: Food was good. Staff were lovely. Brought the dog along too and he was treated very well".

3. Dirty Dick's Pub

3. Dirty Dick's Pub

Dogs are welcome at the Auld Hoose on St Leonard's Street - an Edinburgh drinking hole which serves up pub grub and beer. One reviewer said the dog-friendly pub had "a great atmosphere", and added: "There's nothing to dislike about this place".

4. The Auld Hoose

4. The Auld Hoose

