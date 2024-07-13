Scotland’s capital, it has been said, has more pubs per square metre than any other city in the UK – and the best of them are truly stunning.

From old-fashioned watering holes with original interiors to make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time, to trendy style bars, there really is something for everyone in Auld Reekie

We asked Evening News readers on our Facebook page to tell what they reckon to be the most beautiful bars in the city – and hundreds of you answered.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see some of the most popular choices.

1 . 12 of the most beautiful bars in Edinburgh Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of the most beautiful bars in Edinburgh, according to locals. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Ryrie’s Bar Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5EY. A traditional Edwardian pub near Haymarket train station which has been restored to its former glory. Housed in a Listed building, it has a teak exterior, oak bar, panelled interior and stained glass windows. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Theatre Royal Where: 25-27 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA. A stunning bar beside the Edinburgh Playhouse with elegant chandeliers, vintage fireplaces and a stylish island bar. Photo: The Theatre Royal Photo Sales

4 . The Guildford Arms Where: 1 West Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA. An old-school Victorian pub which has been family-owned since 1896. Marvel at the Rococo plaster ceiling and take in the jaw-dropping ornamented bar - one of the last to survive from the 'golden age' of Scottish pub design - as you sip on a quality real ale. Photo: Guildford Arms Photo Sales