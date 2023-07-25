News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 19 amazing pubs where you can enjoy a meal and help people experiencing homelessness this summer

Social Bite’s Summer of Kindness Campaign is a partnership with over 1200 pubs managed by Mitchells & Butlers restaurant company
By Neil Johnstone
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:19 BST

A Scottish charity, that works to end homelessness across the UK, has launched a scheme to help people experiencing food poverty this summer.

Social Bite’s ‘Summer of Kindness’ campaign encourages people to add a donation to their bill at the end of their meal across several restaurants in the capital. Money raised from the initiative will provide meals and food packs for vulnerable families and people experiencing homelessness, care kits containing essentials for staying cool and hydrated in hot weather and support Social Bite to deliver long-term housing and employment projects.

The charity said: “During the hot summer months, people experiencing homelessness are at greater risk of dehydration, sunstroke, and health issues arising from a lack of access to shelter, food, water and hygiene facilities.”

They added: “Vulnerable families may experience ‘holiday hunger’, whereby they are pushed into food poverty during the school holidays due to losing access to the free school meals that may be accessible during term time.”

Here are 19 participating restaurants in Edinburgh where you can enjoy a pub meal and help vulnerable people this summer. For a full list of restaurants across Edinburgh, the Lothians and the UK you can visit the Social Bite website.

The Hunter’s Tryst make a case for their pub being ‘your first port of call for a catch up with friends’ offering quality pub food in welcoming surroundings. Located on Oxgang’s Road, you can get comfy around the pub’s log fires as you feast on their extensive menu.

1. The Hunter’s Tryst

The Hunter’s Tryst make a case for their pub being ‘your first port of call for a catch up with friends’ offering quality pub food in welcoming surroundings. Located on Oxgang’s Road, you can get comfy around the pub’s log fires as you feast on their extensive menu. Photo: NJ

Enjoy pub food, fine dining and fancy cocktails across any of All Bar One’s locations in Edinburgh. Participating restaurants include, George Street, Clydesdale Bank Plaza and Edinburgh Airport.

2. All Bar One

Enjoy pub food, fine dining and fancy cocktails across any of All Bar One’s locations in Edinburgh. Participating restaurants include, George Street, Clydesdale Bank Plaza and Edinburgh Airport. Photo: NJ

Looking for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner – this classy establishment offers fresh seasonal dishes and classic comforts. Located on George Street, the art deco restaurant offers an eclectic menu of traditional roasts to ‘sophisticated dining and drinking.’

3. Browns Edinburgh

Looking for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner – this classy establishment offers fresh seasonal dishes and classic comforts. Located on George Street, the art deco restaurant offers an eclectic menu of traditional roasts to ‘sophisticated dining and drinking.’ Photo: NJ

The Conan Doyle at the corner of Picardy Place serve ‘an exquisite selection of perfectly-poured, ever-changing Cask Ales’ alongside a tempting pub food menu. The pub takes its name from the great Edinburgh author, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who was born close to the area 1859.

4. Conan Doyle

The Conan Doyle at the corner of Picardy Place serve ‘an exquisite selection of perfectly-poured, ever-changing Cask Ales’ alongside a tempting pub food menu. The pub takes its name from the great Edinburgh author, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who was born close to the area 1859. Photo: NJ

