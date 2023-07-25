Edinburgh pubs: 19 amazing pubs where you can enjoy a meal and help people experiencing homelessness this summer
A Scottish charity, that works to end homelessness across the UK, has launched a scheme to help people experiencing food poverty this summer.
Social Bite’s ‘Summer of Kindness’ campaign encourages people to add a donation to their bill at the end of their meal across several restaurants in the capital. Money raised from the initiative will provide meals and food packs for vulnerable families and people experiencing homelessness, care kits containing essentials for staying cool and hydrated in hot weather and support Social Bite to deliver long-term housing and employment projects.
The charity said: “During the hot summer months, people experiencing homelessness are at greater risk of dehydration, sunstroke, and health issues arising from a lack of access to shelter, food, water and hygiene facilities.”
They added: “Vulnerable families may experience ‘holiday hunger’, whereby they are pushed into food poverty during the school holidays due to losing access to the free school meals that may be accessible during term time.”
Here are 19 participating restaurants in Edinburgh where you can enjoy a pub meal and help vulnerable people this summer. For a full list of restaurants across Edinburgh, the Lothians and the UK you can visit the Social Bite website.