Edinburgh’s nightlife just gets curiouser and curiouser – and soon locals will be able to fall down the rabbit hole into an Alice in Wonderland-themed bar.

The new pop-up, which is coming to the Biscuit Factory in Leith this summer, promises to be “the tea party to end all tea parties”.

A theartrical experience from the team behind The Wizard’s Den and The Bottomless Cinema, The Alice lets revellers encounter characters like the Mad Hatter, the Red Queen and the White Rabbit, all while sipping delicious cocktails and munching on ‘Eat Me’ cake.

A spokesperson for The Alice said: “Get ready for an immersive pop-up cocktail adventure. Come along on a 90-minute topsy-turvy journey into the magical realm of Wonderland.

“For those both curiouser and curiouser this will be the tea party to end all tea parties."

Under-18s are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult, and non-alcoholic cocktails are available on request.

The Alice is taking place from August 2-6, before returning from September 20-24. Tickets, which start from £15 per person, include 90 minutes in Wonderland, a welcome drink, two bespoke cocktails and a sweet treat.

Built in 1947 by Crawfords Biscuits, The Biscuit Factory is located on Anderson Place in Leith.

Last week, the venue announced the return of The Night Market UK as part of this year’s Leith Festival, which takes place in June.

