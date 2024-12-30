Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular Indian restaurant Ronaq is serving up a New Year treat for Edinburgh diners with 50 per cent off all food for the month of January.

The Comely Bank eatery is offering the discount on its extensive a la carte menu to help its customers kick-off 2025 in delicious style.

The BYOB restaurant welcomes customers to experience the taste of cooking styles from across south Asia, whether that’s authentic Punjabi home cooking from Lahore in Pakistan, Kashmiri cuisine, flavoursome Indian dishes or Bangladeshi specialities.

Edinburgh restaurant Ronaq, at Comely Bank, which is offering half price food to its customers in January, 2025. | Submitted

Everything from starters and traditional main dishes to exclusive chef’s specials and desserts are available at half price when eating in from January 1-31. There is also a 20 per cent discount on takeaway collections throughout the month.

“We really value our loyal customer base and wanted to give something back to them with this offer,” said Ronaq owner Mohammed Shoaib.

“2024 was a difficult year for a lot of folk and with prices continuing to rise across the board, there will be more challenges ahead, particularly at this time of year when money is tight.

“It can be expensive going out for dinner in Edinburgh but we want to help people enjoy themselves with a delicious meal without their pockets being hit too heavily.”