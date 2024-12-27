Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Lothian restaurant with “great burgers and chips to die for” has been put up for sale.

Street Burger, on Dunbar High Street is on the market with a leasehold price of £45,000 and £27,000 rent.

It is described as a “thriving” business that offers a “fantastic opportunity” for anyone looking to own a burger restaurant in a growing town.

A listing for the venue on RightBiz reads: “Situated on the bustling High Street with free parking and high footfall, this vibrant eatery offers a mouthwatering experience for locals, tourists, and commuters alike.”

It goes on to say Street Burger is a “popular destination for burger lovers with excellent social media engagement” and benefits from its location in a charming coastal town with a thriving hospitality scene.

The eatery has attracted scores of rave reviews from diners. One satisfied customer said on TripAdvisor: “Great burgers and chips to die for. The food really was first class and the staff were all helpful and a pleasure to meet.

Another happy customer rated it 5 out of 5, saying: “Went to pop in for a burger and was surprised beyond any expectations. It's simply one of the best and tastiest burgers I have tasted in my entire life. I'm not quite sure what these guys do in the kitchen, but whatever it is, it's awesome.”