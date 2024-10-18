Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “bustling little bar” on one of Edinburgh's busiest streets has gone up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Fox, on Albert Place, Leith Walk, is known for its selection of craft beers and cocktails, as well as a food menu that includes burgers and gourmet hot dogs.

The dog-friendly pub, which also has an outdoor seating area, is located on one of the most vibrant, colourful and eclectic trading locations in central the Capital, connecting the city centre to Leith and Edinburgh’s waterfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website, The Black Fox describes itself as “a bustling little bar in the heart of Leith, with a loyal local following and a steady stream of curious tourists”.

A listing for the business on RightBiz reads: “The Black Fox has been run by our clients since 2018. The premises is run by our clients with the assistance of a full staff complement including a general manager and head chef in addition 8 other members of staff (four of whom work on a part time basis).

“The business operates as a popular bar with a great food offering, specialising in burgers, as well as offering vegetarian options. New owners will be able to focus solely on increasing turnover and profit in this already well-established business.”

The Black Fox is up for lease for £70,000. You can view the full listing on RightBiz.