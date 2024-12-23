Edinburgh takeaway selling 'best burgers in the city' for sale after almost 10 years

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:30 GMT
An Edinburgh takeaway hailed for having the city's best burgers has gone on the market.

Man On Fire, at Portobello High Street, has been serving customers in the seaside suburb for close to a decade, but a sign recently posted in the window advertises the business for sale.

The venue, which is located opposite the Portobello Bar, is loved for its extraordinary selection of juicy burgers, which are made with a combination of beef and pork. The menu also includes chicken wings in peri peri style homemade sauce, various Mac and Cheese creations and desserts including fudge brownies and ice-creams.

Man On Fire has an impressive 4.4 out of 5 rating on Google, with scores of rave reviews from satisfied customers.

One happy punter said: “Made me a veggie burger that's not even fully on the menu yet. Was probably the best vegetarian burger I've ever had, such unique ingredients that worked so well together and were clearly fresh and well prepped”.

Another wrote: “The Big Dipper is by far the best burger I have ever had, nothing from anywhere else I've been even comes close, a true 10/10 the size and taste and value are unbelievable”.

A third praised Man On Fire for having “the best burgers you will find anywhere in Edinburgh”.

