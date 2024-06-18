'Trendy' East Lothian restaurant dubbed the ‘go-to destination for burger enthusiasts’ goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “vibrant and trendy” East Lothian burger restaurant has been put up for sale.

Street Burger, situated on Main Street in Dunbar, is described as a “go-to destination for burger enthusiasts” and is said to offer an “incredible opportunity” to new owners.

A listing for the business on RightBiz reads: “Are you ready to own a piece of culinary excellence in one of Dunbar's most sought-after locations? Presenting Street Burger, a vibrant and trendy burger haven, strategically situated on Main Street, offering free parking convenience for both locals and visitors”.

The listing goes on to say Street Burger boasts an extensive menu featuring “15 mouthwatering burger options, including delicious choices for vegetarians and vegans. Complementing the burgers are 10 delectable fries' options, ensuring a variety that appeals to all tastes”.

Street Burger, situated on Main Street in Dunbar, is up for sale. Photos: Street Burger

It adds: “The restaurant comes with a fully fitted kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including a pizza oven, gas range, walk-in fridges, freezers, and fryers. Everything you need for a seamless operation.

“Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own and operate a thriving restaurant in Dunbar. Whether you're an experienced restaurateur or a passionate entrepreneur, Street Burger offers the perfect blend of location, menu diversity, and growth potential.”