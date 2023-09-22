News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Edinburgh restaurants: 10 best places for a burger in Edinburgh, according to customer reviews – in pictures

Here are some of the best places across Edinburgh to enjoy a burger, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Mar 2023, 04:54 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:09 BST

Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, vegan burgers, bean burgers… whatever way you like ‘em, there’s plenty of great restaurants to visit in the Capital where you can go to get your fix.

Have a look through our photo gallery to discover the 10 best burger joints in the city, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Where: 92 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9BE. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: We loved the atmosphere of the restaurant. The food was fantastic. Would 100% recommend their milkshakes as these are delicious.

1. Bread Meats Bread

Where: 92 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9BE. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: We loved the atmosphere of the restaurant. The food was fantastic. Would 100% recommend their milkshakes as these are delicious. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 27 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LH. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: A great little cafè, with good food, nice vegetarian options and really friendly staff.

2. Quick & Plenty Cafe

Where: 27 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LH. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: A great little cafè, with good food, nice vegetarian options and really friendly staff. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 192A High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1RW. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: The food tasted amazing and beyond my expectation. The restaurant had a nice vibe to it and we had an amazing experience.

3. Burgers and Beers Grillhouse

Where: 192A High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1RW. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: The food tasted amazing and beyond my expectation. The restaurant had a nice vibe to it and we had an amazing experience. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 295 St. Johns Road Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF. Rating: 5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: Both my Chicken Korma Burger and my wife’s wrap were excellent. Topped off with a wee Christmas tree shortbread.

4. The Prahna Indian Grill Edinburgh

Where: 295 St. Johns Road Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF. Rating: 5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: Both my Chicken Korma Burger and my wife’s wrap were excellent. Topped off with a wee Christmas tree shortbread. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghTripAdvisor