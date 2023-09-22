Here are some of the best places across Edinburgh to enjoy a burger, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, vegan burgers, bean burgers… whatever way you like ‘em, there’s plenty of great restaurants to visit in the Capital where you can go to get your fix.
1. Bread Meats Bread
Where: 92 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9BE. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: We loved the atmosphere of the restaurant. The food was fantastic. Would 100% recommend their milkshakes as these are delicious. Photo: Third Party
2. Quick & Plenty Cafe
Where: 27 Leven Street, Edinburgh EH3 9LH. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: A great little cafè, with good food, nice vegetarian options and really friendly staff. Photo: Third Party
3. Burgers and Beers Grillhouse
Where: 192A High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1RW. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: The food tasted amazing and beyond my expectation. The restaurant had a nice vibe to it and we had an amazing experience. Photo: Third Party
4. The Prahna Indian Grill Edinburgh
Where: 295 St. Johns Road Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF. Rating: 5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: Both my Chicken Korma Burger and my wife’s wrap were excellent. Topped off with a wee Christmas tree shortbread. Photo: Third Party