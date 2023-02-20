Two familiar faces on Edinburgh’s food and drink scene are set to open a second restaurant, with small plates, cocktails and rare wines set to feature on the menu.

Chef duo Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke, who founded Heron in Henderson Street, Leith, are planning to open their second restaurant Skua in Stockbridge’s St Stephen Street this spring. The pair have curated a menu of small plates inspired by the seasons while the drinks menu will feature cocktails, beers, spirits and rare wines.

Tomás said: “We wanted to create a space perfect for a late-night drink or a bite to eat. Somewhere to go with friends after work or at the weekend. Our food and drinks menus will be short and ever-changing. Showcasing techniques and flavours that interest us from around the world whilst staying true to our passion for local and sustainable produce, such as koji marinated chicken, soy and chilli glazed octopus and cider infused maitake mushrooms all cooked on the konro grill for depth of flavour. We’re going to have things we want to eat on the menu, with our own take on fried chicken and poutine for example. Expect bold flavours, great tunes and generous hospitality.”

Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke are to open their second restaurant, Skua, in Edinburgh

The new restaurant will feature a marble and brass interior and will be open Thursday to Monday from 5.30pm until 12am. Both Tomás and Sam will work across the Heron and Skua kitchens, alongside chef de partie Aran Lowry.

Sam said: “We’re adopting a whole carcass butchery approach for both Heron and Skua, using rare and heritage meat from Macduff Butcher. We want to showcase often overlooked cuts which are just as delicious and help to reduce food waste. Our supplier community has been so supportive already with the likes of Lind & Lime, Newbarns Brewery and Castle Game helping to realise our vision for Skua and we’re looking forward to maintaining these relationships and working with more artisan food and drink producers.”

