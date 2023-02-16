News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh bars: The 9 best places to sip a margarita cocktail - including The Basement and The Alchemist

Margarita Month is just around the corner, and we’ve rounded up nine of the best places in Edinburgh to enjoy the classic Mexican cocktail.

By Gary Flockhart
16th Feb 2023, 2:25pm
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 5:16pm

The history of the margarita is shrouded in mystery and folklore, but one story claims it was created in 1930 by Doña Bertha, owner of Bertha's Bar in Taxco, Mexico.

Whoever invented this magical mixture of triple sec or Cointreau, lime juice, tequila and a salted rim, it’s one of the oldest cocktails – and we love it.

Take a look through our picture gallery to discover nine of the best bars in Edinburgh to sip a margarita.

1. Margartia Time!

Take a look through our picture gallery to discover nine of the best spots in Edinburgh to sip a margarita.

2. Gleneagles Townhouse

Where: 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD. The electric and after-dark destination in Edinburgh city centre do a fine margarita.

3. Monteiths

Where: 61 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SR. Monteiths Gardeners Margartia is to die for. In addition to the core ingredients ourinclusion of flat-leaf parsley breathes new life into the traditional drink to give it a delicious twist.

4. El Cartel Teviot

Where: 15-16 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. El Cartel do several variations on the margarita, from classic to frozen. We love this one: 'The No Waste Margarita'. With Derrumbes San Luis Potosí, charred lime husk oleo, citric solution and water for dilution - El Cartel use everything and nothing for this twist on a classic margarita.

