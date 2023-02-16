4 . El Cartel Teviot

Where: 15-16 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. El Cartel do several variations on the margarita, from classic to frozen. We love this one: 'The No Waste Margarita'. With Derrumbes San Luis Potosí, charred lime husk oleo, citric solution and water for dilution - El Cartel use everything and nothing for this twist on a classic margarita.

Photo: Third Party