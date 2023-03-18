A new Edinburgh restaurant, which will offer seasonal small plates and cocktails, is getting ready to open its doors next week.

Skua is the latest venture by chef duo Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke, who run the acclaimed Heron in Leith. It is set to open on Thursday, March 16 at 49 St Stephen Street – the site of the former Blue Parrot Cantina. The new eatery will offer a menu of small plates inspired by the seasons as well as a drinks list of cocktails, beers, spirits and wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu will include items such as trout pastrami with furikake, taramasalata and rye, fried chicken with fermented peach and pork belly sando with sweet chilli and kimchi. Customers will enjoy their food and drinks by soft candlelight in the basement unit, which has interiors of marble table tops and brass hardware. It will be open from Thursday until Monday from 5.30pm until 12am and visitors will be able to enjoy dinner, snacks and drinks.

New restaurant and bar Skua will open at the former Blue Parrot Cantina in Stockbridge. Picture: Google

Sam and Tomás opened Heron in 2021 and have picked up a few accolades since, including a listing in the Michelin Guide and a shortlisting for ‘Best Breakthrough’ in the GQ Food and Drink Awards 2022. Sam Yorke was recently named in The Code 30 under 30 class for 2023/24 as one of the most exciting young chefs in the UK.

Reservations will be limited to 15 spaces at the bijou bar, with further spaces for walk-ins. Reservations can be made at the Skua website.

Advertisement Hide Ad