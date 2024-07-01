SquareMeal, the respected eating and drinking guide, has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy vegetarian food in Scotland's capital city – and all of them are solid choices.
1. 11 of the best vegetarian restaurants in Edinburgh - in pictures
Tale a look through our gallery to see what SquareMeal considers to be 11 of the best vegetarian restaurants in Edinburgh.Photo: Third Party
2. David Bann
Where: 56-58 St Mary's Street, EH1 1SX. SquareMeal says: David Bann has long retained its title as one of the most innovative vegetarian restaurants in the Capital.Photo: David Bann
3. Novapizza
Where: 42 Howe Street, EH3 6TH. SquareMeal says: Vegan pizza joint Novapizza is the first of its kind to open in Edinburgh, serving entirely plant-based versions of one of the world’s most-loved dishes.Photo: Novapizza
4. Seeds for the Soul
Where: 167 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4DG. SquareMeal: If you've ever had doubts about eating a plant-based diet, Seeds for the Soul is guaranteed to put any qualms to rest.Photo: Seeds for the Soul
