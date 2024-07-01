Edinburgh restaurants: 11 restaurants in Edinburgh you need to visit for top-notch vegetarian dishes

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Jul 2024
Vegetarian food has come far since the dark old days when a cheese omelette was many people's go-to dish on the menu – and Edinburgh now has plenty of incredible restaurants serving up top-notch veggie food.

SquareMeal, the respected eating and drinking guide, has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy vegetarian food in Scotland's capital city – and all of them are solid choices.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 of the best vegetarian restaurants in Edinburgh according to SquareMeal – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1. 11 of the best vegetarian restaurants in Edinburgh - in pictures

Where: 56-58 St Mary's Street, EH1 1SX. SquareMeal says: David Bann has long retained its title as one of the most innovative vegetarian restaurants in the Capital.

2. David Bann

Where: 42 Howe Street, EH3 6TH. SquareMeal says: Vegan pizza joint Novapizza is the first of its kind to open in Edinburgh, serving entirely plant-based versions of one of the world’s most-loved dishes.

3. Novapizza

Where: 167 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4DG. SquareMeal: If you've ever had doubts about eating a plant-based diet, Seeds for the Soul is guaranteed to put any qualms to rest.

4. Seeds for the Soul

