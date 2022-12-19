Yotam Ottolenghi’s restaurant group will not be opening a restaurant in Edinburgh – despite speculation and confusion on social media.

Residents noticed a new restaurant, named ‘Ottolenghi’, had appeared on Leith Walk on Tuesday (December 19). Workers could be seen installing signage for the eatery, opposite Leith Arches, which advertises itself as serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh foodies shared their excitement about the new opening on social media, assuming the restaurant was being launched by Israeli-born British chef Yotam Ottolenghi, who has written several bestselling recipe books on Middle-Eastern style cooking. Ottolenghi also owns seven restaurants and delis across London.

The new 'Ottolenghi' restaurant on Leith Walk in Edinburgh is not part of chef Yotam Ottolenghi's restaurant group. (Photo credit: mariaelenactq on Twitter)

However, a spokesperson for Yotam Ottolenghi’s restaurant group confirmed the new eatery is not from Ottolenghi Ltd.