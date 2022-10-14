Drum Property Group has unveiled the ‘eclectic’ mix of new retail and artisan tenants for its refurbished Red Sandstone building which extends from 106 to 154 Leith Walk. Built in the 1930s, the two-storey building which looks out onto Leith Walk was first completed in Scottish Art Decor style. Now, it provides flexible spaces for businesses with open-plan first-floor suites.

New retail tenants set to open soon include Hobz Bakery, Cornelius Wines, vintage clothing store Rhinestone Cowboys, Chorrito Sauce Company and Design Eat Repeat, a design store and gallery space. They join Leith Depot, an established bar, restaurant and music venue which opened at the site in 2015 and has recently signed a new lease expanding the venue and extending its stay at the retail parade.

Known as The Red Sandstone, the building forms an iconic gateway to Drum Property Group’s £50 million transformation of the 2.9-acre Stead’s Place site, which will bring 148 new homes to the rear of the development linking Leith Walk to Pilrig Park and beyond.

The major revamp of the historic building will see six new shops open soon

Graeme Bone, managing director of Drum Group’s, said he's excited by the "widespread interest" in the Red Sandstone. “The Red Sandstone, as a distinctive entry point for our new development, will provide both a new focus and destination for the foot of Leith Walk. And with more tenant and business announcements to be made shortly, the eclectic mix of occupiers attracted to the building will bring something a little different to the city centre, continuing the rich tradition of diversity and independence which makes this area such an exciting destination in which to live, work and visit.”