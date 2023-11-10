Café Andaluz, the hugely-popular tapas restaurant brand, has brought a taste of Spain to one of Edinburgh’s most charming neighbourhoods with the opening of a new venue in Stockbridge.
The new 120-cover restaurant – which opens its doors today (November 10) on Raeburn Place – is the third Café Andaluz restaurant to open in the capital, and the seventh across the UK.
Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Edinburgh’s newest tapas restaurant.
1. Signature Spanish style
Cafe Andaluz Stockbridge is rooted in the brand’s signature Spanish style, with a light and bright interior, and will serve up a fun, Iberian-inspired tapas menu from breakfast through to late in the evening. Photo: Third Party
2. Spanish fare
Diners can expect signature Spanish fare including the iconic patatas bravas, Gambas pil pil, and delicious Paella made on-site from Murcian Calasparra rice. Photo: Third Party
3. 21st birthday
The Raeburn Place restaurant arrives as the Cafe Andaluz brand celebrates its 21st birthday this year – having delighted more than seven million diners over the years with its now legendary family friendly offering. Photo: Third Party
4. ‘Five Day Fiesta’
Café Andaluz will offer a launch deal from Monday November 13 to Friday November 17. The ‘Five Day Fiesta’ offer will have limited availability, offered on a first come first serve basis and available for a maximum of six people per table. Photo: Third Party