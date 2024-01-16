Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Edinburgh steakhouse promising an authentic taste of South American style ‘churrasco’ dining has announced its opening date.

Brazilian Steakhouse brand RIO, set to take over the site which formerly housed Jamie’s Italian at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, will open its doors at 5pm on Friday, February 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diners will be able to enjoy exquisite cuts of meat carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style, while watching skilled chefs prepare authentic dishes from a stunning central sushi bar, with an unlimited gourmet salad bar lining the walls with an array of imported cheeses, meats and Brazilian flavours for diners to choose from.

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse has announced the opening date of its new Edinburgh restaurant.

The opening will be the restaurant’s first venue north of the border, bringing its non-stop meats concept to Scotland with a set price boasting a competitive alternative to other steakhouses in the city.

The expansion follows RIO’s success in England, marking the eights location since the brand was established. Founded in Jesmond in November 2019, the Edinburgh site adds to its current locations in Jesmond, Newcastle’s Quayside, Middlesbrough, Durham City Centre, Warrington, Chester and York.

Rodrigo Grassi, Co-owner of RIO Brazilian Steakhouse, said: “It’s an exciting moment for us to announce RIO’s arrival into Edinburgh on the 9th of February, bringing our unique concept to Scotland for the first time. We look forward to welcoming our first guests through the doors in a month’s time in true Brazilian fashion, with plenty of good food, drink, and celebration!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse’s expansion into Edinburgh will also bring a range of employment opportunities, with recruitment underway for roles throughout the restaurant. Interested applicants are encouraged to get in touch with their CVs by contacting [email protected], or apply online at https://harri.com/RioEdinburgh.