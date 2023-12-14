Edinburgh to welcome new Brazilian steakhouse where diners watch chefs preparing food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh will get a taste of South American style ‘churrasco’ dining when a new restaurant opens its doors in the new year.

Brazilian Steakhouse brand RIO will take over the site which formerly housed Jamie’s Italian at the Assembly Rooms on George Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 150-cover eaterie will be the brand’s first opening in Scotland and its eighth UK location since it was established in Newcastle’s Jesmond suburb in 2019.

Edinburgh will get a taste of South American style ‘churrasco’ dining when a new restaurant opens its doors in the new year. Photo: RIO steakhouse

The brand has become popular for its set price for ‘non-stop’ meats, plus an unlimited gourmet salad bar, which its owners hope will offer a ‘competitive alternative’ to the city’s other steakhouses.

The restaurant will open late daily, and features an open kitchen where guests can watch chefs preparing the food, which includes an array of imported cheeses, cured meats and authentic Brazilian dishes. They are also famed for their delicious cocktails.