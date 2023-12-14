Edinburgh restaurants: New Brazilian steakhouse to take over site of former Jamie Oliver city centre eaterie
Edinburgh will get a taste of South American style ‘churrasco’ dining when a new restaurant opens its doors in the new year.
Brazilian Steakhouse brand RIO will take over the site which formerly housed Jamie’s Italian at the Assembly Rooms on George Street.
The new 150-cover eaterie will be the brand’s first opening in Scotland and its eighth UK location since it was established in Newcastle’s Jesmond suburb in 2019.
The brand has become popular for its set price for ‘non-stop’ meats, plus an unlimited gourmet salad bar, which its owners hope will offer a ‘competitive alternative’ to the city’s other steakhouses.
The restaurant will open late daily, and features an open kitchen where guests can watch chefs preparing the food, which includes an array of imported cheeses, cured meats and authentic Brazilian dishes. They are also famed for their delicious cocktails.
Rodrigo Grassi, co-owner of the RIO Brazilian Steakhouse brand, said: “We are thrilled to announce that RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening in Scotland for the first time early next year. A milestone moment for us, we can’t wait to bring the delicious South American flavours to Edinburgh – one of the UK’s most exciting foodie cities – and look forward to introducing our unique offerings to the Scottish market.”