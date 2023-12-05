Edinburgh restaurants: Pizza Punks to arrive in the capital in 2024 as part of UK-wide expansion
Edinburgh is set to get a new sourdough pizza restaurant next year after UK chain Pizza Punks announced plans to expand into eight more cities.
Founded in 2015, Pizza Punks already operates in several UK cities including Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle, and now the company plan to expand into Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham in 2024 with plans four other major university cities to follow.
The pizza chain offers several ‘Kill The Bill’ deals where visitors can get a ‘Bottomless Brunch’ that includes all you can eat pizza and paired cocktails for £31.50 as well as two pizzas and two beers for £26. Last year, Pizza Punk’s Glasgow branch was a finalist at the National Pizza Awards 2022.
Brad Stevens, Founder & CEO of Hell Yeah Hospitality Group, said: “We are extremely excited about where Pizza Punks is at, both as a brand and a business, and the opportunities it has for significant further growth. We've seen very strong sales across the entire Pizza Punks portfolio, which has driven record sales for us recently.” Mr Stevens added: “We are feeling really positive about what the future holds for Pizza Punks.”
As part of their expansion the pizza chain recently partnered with FRP Corporate Finance to boost capital as the restaurant continues on its journey across the UK. FRP Corporate Finance director, Daniel Brecker said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Brad and the top team at Pizza Punks as it continues to execute its UK site rollout strategy. Pizza Punks stands out with its highly distinctive brand and excellent site economics supported by its award-winning menu.”