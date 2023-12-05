Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh is set to get a new sourdough pizza restaurant next year after UK chain Pizza Punks announced plans to expand into eight more cities.

Founded in 2015, Pizza Punks already operates in several UK cities including Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle, and now the company plan to expand into Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham in 2024 with plans four other major university cities to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pizza chain offers several ‘Kill The Bill’ deals where visitors can get a ‘Bottomless Brunch’ that includes all you can eat pizza and paired cocktails for £31.50 as well as two pizzas and two beers for £26. Last year, Pizza Punk’s Glasgow branch was a finalist at the National Pizza Awards 2022.

Brad Stevens, Founder & CEO of Hell Yeah Hospitality Group, said: “We are extremely excited about where Pizza Punks is at, both as a brand and a business, and the opportunities it has for significant further growth. We've seen very strong sales across the entire Pizza Punks portfolio, which has driven record sales for us recently.” Mr Stevens added: “We are feeling really positive about what the future holds for Pizza Punks.”