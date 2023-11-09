Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven residents were left shocked after learning that a local restaurant had closed its doors without informing customers who had booked tables.

Basils, near the Port of Leith on Annfield, shut its doors in September and ‘for lease’ signs have now been spotted outside the business. But members of the local community have been left frustrated with some who were due to visit the restaurant only having learned of its closure in recent days.

Locals have taken to social media to express disappointment and frustration at the venue’s sudden closure. One said: “Would have been nice to let the people who were supposed to be hosting an event there before they locked up, but hey.”

Another said: “Ah that's a shame. The food was reasonable (both quality and price). But it never seemed all that busy when I was in for lunch.” Another said: “It's just another doomed venue. Never saw a soul in there and nothing about its menu was vaguely interesting. Surprised it limped on as long as it did.”

It comes after Newhaven restaurant Loch Fyne announced its sudden closure last month, casting doubt over the future of the converted former fishmarket building.

Sixties-inspired bar Basils opened in 2019 after extensive refurbishment of the former Annfield pub which had shut down in 2017. Described as a ‘chic, easy going tavern’ the name of the bar and restaurant was a nod to the modernist architect Sir Basil Spence. It has a new tram terminus opposite and a covered outdoor terrace.

