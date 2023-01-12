A new Indian restaurant has opened its doors in Edinburgh – and locals are going to love its stunning ‘pakora garden’.

The Pakora Bar, which has moved from its previous location in the Canongate to new premises on Holyrood Road, specialises in authentic home-made Punjabi street food.

Alongide pictures of the new venues, the the Pakora Bar said wrote on Facebook: “It's the inside that counts! Say hello to our new home and private Pakora Garden⁣.

“⁣Perfect for birthdays, private events and more. Our mezzanine will cater for parties up to thirty people. Get in touch today with our team to find our more.

We would like to thank all of our customers, loyal and new, for your continued support. We cannot wait to see you all and show you our new home, menu and more!”

Mark Singh and his brother Paul used their life savings to open their first Pakora Bar in Edinburgh in Hannover Street in 2016 – and since then have gathered rave reviews from customers and critic alike.

The Pakora Bar is open Tuesday to Sunday 12pm-9.30pm. For bookings visit their website.