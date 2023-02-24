The craze behind the range of sports and energy drinks, promoted by Logan Paul and KSI, has forced supermarkets to ration the product. There has been a massive shortage of the Prime Hydration drinks, due to huge demand from fans of the YouTubers. Chaos has ensued in shops across the UK, with some customers reportedly pushing and shoving each other to get their hands on bottles.

Morrisons on Portobello Road currently have stock, after the supermarket announced that the drink would hit shelves in the UK this week. However, the shop has placed a cap of four bottles per customer. Sainsbury’s and Asda are also rationing the drink, allowing customers to buy three bottles per customer.

Other supermarkets across Edinburgh, including Costco, Aldi, and Spar, also stock the drink. Recently, dozens of locals queued outside Costco Loanhead in Edinburgh to secure bottles of the viral drink.

Supermarkets in Edinburgh are rationing Prime due to a shortage of the drink.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, internet celebrity KSI described the response to the drink as "unbelievable" and “crazy”. He also denied claims that the shortage was part of the business plan, and said: "We have tried to increase the supply as much as possible and it's still not enough. In America it's a lot easier to get Prime, it's all over the place. But when it comes to the UK it's just hard to find. People are just struggling."

What is Prime?

Prime Hydration is a range of sports and energy drinks. The drink is available in a variety of flavours, such as Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Orange, Strawberry Watermelon and Tropical Punch. There is also a special limited edition Orange and Mango flavour.

What is Prime made of?

Morrisons on Portobello Road in Edinburgh re-stocking the popular drink, which is being promoted by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

According to the manufacturers, the drink is made up of 10% coconut water and also contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs.

Who made Prime drink?

The drinks brand, Prime Hydration, is partially owned by internet celebrities KSI and Logan Paul. The drink is manufactured by Refresco in the UK.

Why is Prime drink so popular?