W Edinburgh has shared first-look images of its swish restaurants and bars ahead of the hotel’s November launch – including the hotly anticipated Sushisamba.
The new hotel, at St James Quarter, will bring a playful twist on Scottish culinary culture with three dining concepts. The top floors and panoramic terraces of the hotel will be home to Scotland’s first Sushisamba restaurant and a Brazilian-inspired speakeasy cocktail bar named Joao’s Place, alongside a buzzing iteration of the W Lounge.
1. Sushisamba
Born of the energy and spirit of the three distinct cultures of Japan, Brazil and Peru, Sushisamba will be bringing its imaginative cuisine to W Edinburgh. From Japanese tempura and exquisite sushi, to Brazilian churrasco and moqueca, to Peruvian anticuchos and seviches, the culinary creativity is limitless with something for every palate. Photo: F10 Studios
2. Sushisamba restaurant night view
The ever-evolving menu will feature a selection of Sushisamba signatures among new Edinburgh specialties incorporating the finest local Scottish produce. The open kitchen and fiery robata grill offer brilliantly roasted and flavored meats, vegetables and fish, while Sushisamba’s small plate style of service encourages a “shared” dining experience. Photo: Third Party
3. Sushisamba restaurant's chef's table
Inspired by Scotland’s bountiful selection of produce, Sushisamba Edinburgh specialties will include robata grilled Highland Wagyu Flat Iron with honey soy, Loch Fyne Oysters Teriyaki, and the Samba Edinburgh Roll location’s namesake specialty roll. Photo: Third Party
4. Sushisamba private dining room
The dynamic interiors will feature a stunning dining room, and an outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Edinburgh’s skyline, private dining room with a bespoke mural by local artist while Sushisamba's signature orange tree sculpture will take root in the bar and welcome guests as they enter the space, creating a highly discoverable destination for cuisine, music, and design from day to night. Photo: Third Party