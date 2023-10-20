News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Edinburgh W Hotel: 10 first look photos of swish new bars and restaurants opening at St James Quarter hotel

W Edinburgh has shared first-look images of its swish restaurants and bars ahead of the hotel’s November launch – including the hotly anticipated Sushisamba.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST

The new hotel, at St James Quarter, will bring a playful twist on Scottish culinary culture with three dining concepts. The top floors and panoramic terraces of the hotel will be home to Scotland’s first Sushisamba restaurant and a Brazilian-inspired speakeasy cocktail bar named Joao’s Place, alongside a buzzing iteration of the W Lounge.

Bookings for the first tables across all restaurants and bars are now open ahead of the hotel’s November launch. To book a table or make an enquiry, visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/ediwh-w-edinburgh/dining/

Born of the energy and spirit of the three distinct cultures of Japan, Brazil and Peru, Sushisamba will be bringing its imaginative cuisine to W Edinburgh. From Japanese tempura and exquisite sushi, to Brazilian churrasco and moqueca, to Peruvian anticuchos and seviches, the culinary creativity is limitless with something for every palate.

1. Sushisamba

Born of the energy and spirit of the three distinct cultures of Japan, Brazil and Peru, Sushisamba will be bringing its imaginative cuisine to W Edinburgh. From Japanese tempura and exquisite sushi, to Brazilian churrasco and moqueca, to Peruvian anticuchos and seviches, the culinary creativity is limitless with something for every palate. Photo: F10 Studios

Photo Sales
The ever-evolving menu will feature a selection of Sushisamba signatures among new Edinburgh specialties incorporating the finest local Scottish produce. The open kitchen and fiery robata grill offer brilliantly roasted and flavored meats, vegetables and fish, while Sushisamba’s small plate style of service encourages a “shared” dining experience.

2. Sushisamba restaurant night view

The ever-evolving menu will feature a selection of Sushisamba signatures among new Edinburgh specialties incorporating the finest local Scottish produce. The open kitchen and fiery robata grill offer brilliantly roasted and flavored meats, vegetables and fish, while Sushisamba’s small plate style of service encourages a “shared” dining experience. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Inspired by Scotland’s bountiful selection of produce, Sushisamba Edinburgh specialties will include robata grilled Highland Wagyu Flat Iron with honey soy, Loch Fyne Oysters Teriyaki, and the Samba Edinburgh Roll location’s namesake specialty roll.

3. Sushisamba restaurant's chef's table

Inspired by Scotland’s bountiful selection of produce, Sushisamba Edinburgh specialties will include robata grilled Highland Wagyu Flat Iron with honey soy, Loch Fyne Oysters Teriyaki, and the Samba Edinburgh Roll location’s namesake specialty roll. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The dynamic interiors will feature a stunning dining room, and an outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Edinburgh’s skyline, private dining room with a bespoke mural by local artist while Sushisamba's signature orange tree sculpture will take root in the bar and welcome guests as they enter the space, creating a highly discoverable destination for cuisine, music, and design from day to night.

4. Sushisamba private dining room

The dynamic interiors will feature a stunning dining room, and an outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Edinburgh’s skyline, private dining room with a bespoke mural by local artist while Sushisamba's signature orange tree sculpture will take root in the bar and welcome guests as they enter the space, creating a highly discoverable destination for cuisine, music, and design from day to night. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St James Quarter